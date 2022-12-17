Ian Botham Recalls The Night He Spent In Perth Lock Up

Sir Ian 'Beefy' Botham has recalled the night he infamously found himself locked up in an East Perth cell, while representing Queensland in the late 80's.

During his Sheffield Shield stint as an overseas player, Beefy landed in lockup after a domestic flight from Brisbane.

He was arrested by Perth police after an on-flight incident between a passenger and state team-mates.

In the end, Botham was bailed by Aussie great Dennis Lillee.

"The great DK turned up, a bottle of Bundaberg and a six pack. And we sat there and they released me."

