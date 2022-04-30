Ian Chesterman Appointed New AOC President After Coates Steps Down

The new President of the Australian Olympic Committee has been appointed, with Ian Chesterman confirmed to replace John Coates.

In an AOC delegate vote, Chesterman beat out Mark Stockwell 67-26 at the AGM in Sydney on Saturday.

It brings Coates' remarkable rein to end, after 32 years and delivering two Games to Australia - Sydney 2000, Brisbane 2032.

Chesterman is the AOC vice-president, and acted as the chef de mission for the Australian squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and six Winter Games before that.

He has been a member of the AOC team since 2001.

"It really is my great honour to serve, and continue to be able to serve (as President)," Chesterman said.

Coates, who turns 72 next month, will work with the International Olympic Committee until 2024 as vice-president.

Working alongside Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Chesterman is tasked with leading the charge ahead of Brisbane 2032, brining Australia's unique touch to the games which will be viewed on a global scale.

