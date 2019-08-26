Ian Healy: "In The Top 5 Ashes Tests There's Ever Been"

Ian Healy rates Englands last gasp victory over Australia at Headingley in the Top 5 Ashes Tests there’s ever been.

“You just could not believe that Stokes could keep sustaining that stroke play that he produced, he started really slow, in that innings on Saturday night,” Healy says.

“Stokes just teed off, out of the blue, they needed 76 when the last batter came in with him, Leech, and out of the blue he just took on Hazlewood…then they needed 21 and he just took it on, he was unbelievable.”

Healy says “Australia didn’t do a whole wrong” but conceded a poor LBW review cost the Aussies.

“There was a really poor review that Australia decided to have a go at, an LBW review to Jack Leech it was absolutely clear that it was a stupid review it was pitching outside leg stump by a mile,” Healy says.

“Then they had an LBW appeal of Stokes turned down, the umpire said not out and they didn’t have any reviews left and it was out…Nathan Lyon was the unfortunate bowler then Stokes goes on peels off the runs required.”

Australia will play a tour match against Derbyshire on the weekend before heading to Old Trafford for the Fourth Test on September 4th.

