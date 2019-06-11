Ian Moss Announces Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour!

Good news Australia! Ian Moss has just announced the Matchbook 30th anniversary tour this November and December and we simply cannot wait!

The tour will be kicking off on Friday, November 1st at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney and will rock their way through Australia, finishing up at the Crown Theatre in Perth on Saturday, December 7th.

Mossy will not be alone, with special guests Mark Wilkinson and Lachlan Edwards joining him for the Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle leg of the tour.

Let's take it all the way back to 1989, when Bob Hawke was still Prime Minister, Canberra and Hawthorn are still NRL and VFL Premiers, the Berlin Wall was torn down and the 14th Dalai Lama took out the prestigious honour, the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was the very same year legendary Cold Chisel co-founder Ian Moss took to the stage to release an album that would eventually go down in history - Matchbook.

The legendary guitar sorcerer will spend six long weeks on the road, bringing Australians their favourite hits from his iconic Matchbook album, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his unforgettable debut.

The song writer and his four-piece band will be hitting the national tour in November and will be wrapping things up in early December.

Mossy says he has his Matchbook album and his legions of loyal fans to thank for his incredible career...

Like my loyal fan base, Matchbook has been very good to me and it has allowed me to travel and play music that has been embraced by fans all over Australia and abroad. And for that, I am very grateful. - Ian Moss

IAN MOSS 'Matchbook' 30th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

With special guests Mark Wilkinson (all shows) and Lachlan Edwards (Sydney, Melbourne and Newcastle)

FRIDAY 1 NOV | ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY NSW | ALL AGES

FRIDAY 8 NOV | ANITA'S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW | ALL AGES (under 18's accompanied by adult)

FRIDAY 15 NOV | THEBARTON THEATRE, ADELAIDE SA | ALL AGES

SATURDAY 16 NOV | PALAIS THEATRE, MELBOURNE VIC | ALL AGES

FRIDAY 22 NOV | CANBERRA THEATRE, CANBERRA ACT | ALL AGES

SATURDAY 23 NOV | CITY HALL, NEWCASTLE NSW | ALL AGES

FRIDAY 29 NOV | THE TIVOLI, BRISBANE QLD | 18+

SATURDAY 7 DEC | CROWN THEATRE, PERTH WA | ALL AGES

Tickets will be going on sale Monday, June 17th at 12PM and tickets are predicted to sell like hot cakes, so you better get in quick smart! You can nab yourself tickets at ticketmaster.com.au.