Ian Moss Expands Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour

Due to popular demand, Australian music legend Ian Moss has expanded his Australian tour.

Fans in far north Queensland get two more shows at the Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th April, 2020 as part of the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Tour with tickets on sale this Friday, 16 August.

The tour celebrates 30 years of Mossy's debut solo album, that peaked at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts and stayed in top ten for 14 weeks, the success followed with Mossy winning Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist, Best Single and Song of the Year.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Tickets to the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Regional Tour at Tank Arts Centre go on sale to the general public at 9.00am, Friday, 16 August 2019.

Fan Club, Venue and ticketing outlets: Members of Ian’s mailing list as well as venue and ticket outlet mailing lists, will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, 13 August at 9.00am until Friday 16 August at 8.59am (all local times).



IAN MOSS

MATCHBOOK 30TH ANNIVERSARY

REGIONAL SOLO TOUR 2020

Presented by Harbour Agency, Thrillhill Music and Triple M



Tickets for all shows available from ianmoss.com.au/tour



Thursday, 23 April and Friday, 24 April 2020

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD



---------------------------------------------



Previously Announced Regional Solo Tour Shows :



Friday, 28 February 2020

Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW



Saturday, 29 February 2020

Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW



Friday, 6 March 2020

Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS



Saturday, 7 March 2020

Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS



Friday, 13 March 2020

Bendigo Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC



Saturday, 14 March 2020

Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC



Friday, 20 March 2020

Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW



Saturday, 21 March 2020

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW



Friday, 27 March 2020

Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head NSW



Saturday, 28 March 2020

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW



Friday, 3 April 2020

Latrobe Town Hall, Traralgon VIC



Saturday, 4 April 2020

The Wedge, Sale VIC



Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC



Friday, 1 May 2020

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC



Saturday, 2 May 2020

Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW



Friday, 8 May 2020

The Art House, Wyong NSW



Saturday, 9 May 2020

The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW



