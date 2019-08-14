Ian Moss Expands Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour

Due to popular demand, Australian music legend Ian Moss has expanded his Australian tour.
Fans in far north Queensland get two more shows at the Tanks Arts Centre in Cairns Thursday 23rd and Friday 24th April, 2020 as part of the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Tour with tickets on sale this Friday, 16 August.
The tour celebrates 30 years of Mossy's debut solo album, that peaked at #1 on the ARIA Album Charts and stayed in top ten for 14 weeks, the success followed with Mossy winning Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist, Best Single and Song of the Year.
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.
Tickets to the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Regional Tour at Tank Arts Centre go on sale to the general public at 9.00am, Friday, 16 August 2019.
Fan Club, Venue and ticketing outlets: Members of Ian’s mailing list as well as venue and ticket outlet mailing lists, will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, 13 August at 9.00am until Friday 16 August at 8.59am (all local times).
IAN MOSS
MATCHBOOK 30TH ANNIVERSARY
REGIONAL SOLO TOUR 2020
Presented by Harbour Agency, Thrillhill Music and Triple M
Tickets for all shows available from ianmoss.com.au/tour
Thursday, 23 April and Friday, 24 April 2020
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD
---------------------------------------------
Previously Announced Regional Solo Tour Shows:
Friday, 28 February 2020
Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
Saturday, 29 February 2020
Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW
Friday, 6 March 2020
Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS
Saturday, 7 March 2020
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Friday, 13 March 2020
Bendigo Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Saturday, 14 March 2020
Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC
Friday, 20 March 2020
Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW
Saturday, 21 March 2020
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Friday, 27 March 2020
Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head NSW
Saturday, 28 March 2020
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Friday, 3 April 2020
Latrobe Town Hall, Traralgon VIC
Saturday, 4 April 2020
The Wedge, Sale VIC
Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC
Friday, 1 May 2020
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW
Friday, 8 May 2020
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 9 May 2020
The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW
#Matchbook30
www.ianmoss.com.au
Facebook: @ianmossmusic
Twitter: @ianmossmusic
Instagram: @ianmossmusic
