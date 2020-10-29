Ian Moss On The Moment Cold Chisel Felt They'd Finally Made It

Cold Chisel's Ian Moss called Triple M to exclusively play live tracks from the new live record from the band, Live from Bondi Lifesavers.

The exclusive play coincided with Cold Chisel coming in at number 2 in Triple M's Aussie G.O.A.T (check the full list so far here).

Set for the release December 11, The Live Tapes Volume 5 is a key point in Cold Chisel's career. Recorded in February 1980, just days before going into the studio to record East, the band tried out the new material on the Sydney audience, hearing those now classic hits for the first time.

Talking to Triple M, Ian Moss said scoring a gig at the Bondi Lifesavers was a stand out in any band's career, playing that venue cemented "you were making it".

And they sure did get it right.

Listen to the full interview with Ian Moss:





