Ian Moss Weighs In On The Future Of Cold Chisel

Joining Triple M's Becko ahead of his Matchbook acoustic tour, Cold Chisel's Ian Moss commented on the future of Chisel, following speculation that the band just played their last show.

Wrapping up their biggest outdoor tour ever this weekend in Queensland, the band it very clear they have no plans for the future after the Blood Moon tour and Ian Moss confirmed that saying; "There's nothing organised at this stage".

The band members have gone their seperate ways following the tour wrap, with solo careers and holidays, but there's still hope for Chisel fans, with Ian Moss saying: "Never say never" in regards to a one off show.

Listen to the full interview:

