ICBS: Gorden Tallis Calls Bullshit On Coaches Coaching Penalties

After Josh Hodgson's momentum-changing 75th minute strip in the Raiders' win last night in Melbourne, and talks of questionable coaching tactics following the Storm's consistent wrestle in the ruck, Gorden Tallis calls bullshit on one-on-one-strip haters and coaches coaching penalties.

"In my day...the coach would be absolutely ropable if you gave away a penalty. Now they're actually coaching you to give away penalties."

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of the 'I Call Bullshit' segment with Maroon, Hooper, Tallis and Kent on Sunday Triple M NRL.

LISTEN IN FULL: