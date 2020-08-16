ICBS | Paul Kent Calls Bullshit On Latrell Mitchell While James Hooper Sprays Tevita Pangai Junior

In this week's edition of "I Call Bullshit" on the Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin Paul Kent called bullshit on Latrell Mitchell's performance at fullback for the Rabbitohs against the Cowboys on Saturday night.

It was a strong spray from Kenty which succeeded James Hooper calling "bullshit" on bubble breacher Tevita Pangai Jnr who is set to enlist lawyers after reports his contract is set to be torn up by the Broncos.

LISTEN HERE:

LISTEN BELOW | Anthony Maroon's Hilarious Encounter With A "Fan" Before Sunday's Show