Icehouse Announce Live Album To Coincide With 40th Anniversary

Icehouse are celebrating 40 years with the release of a live album.

Led by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Iva Davies, the band have toured across the country, making them one of the most loved Australian bands. First debuted as Flowers in 1980, their debut Flowers is still considered one of the best Australian albums of all time.

Icehouse celebrated their 40 year milestone earlier this year at St Kilda Festival in Melbourne and sell out anniversary shows, recording all sets for a live album, set to be released Friday 30th October.



ICEHOUSE plays Flowers tracklisting:

Icehouse

Walls

Introduction

Not My Kind

Sister

Skin

The Jean Genie

Fatman

Boulevarde

Get It On

Can’t Help Myself

Pretty Vacant

We Can Get Together

Great Southern Land

Get your copy: www.icehouse-ivadavies.com





