Icehouse Announce Live Album To Coincide With 40th Anniversary
Image: Iva Davies, Icehouse, supplied
Icehouse are celebrating 40 years with the release of a live album.
Led by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Iva Davies, the band have toured across the country, making them one of the most loved Australian bands. First debuted as Flowers in 1980, their debut Flowers is still considered one of the best Australian albums of all time.
Icehouse celebrated their 40 year milestone earlier this year at St Kilda Festival in Melbourne and sell out anniversary shows, recording all sets for a live album, set to be released Friday 30th October.
ICEHOUSE plays Flowers tracklisting:
Icehouse
Walls
Introduction
Not My Kind
Sister
Skin
The Jean Genie
Fatman
Boulevarde
Get It On
Can’t Help Myself
Pretty Vacant
We Can Get Together
Great Southern Land
Get your copy: www.icehouse-ivadavies.com
