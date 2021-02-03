Icon Cancer Centre Mackay is proudly celebrating three years since opening their doors to the Mackay community this World Cancer Day, with more than 780 patients having been treated with the latest in radiation therapy treatment at the local centre since 2018.

Previously, there was no local radiation therapy treatment provider in Mackay and patients had to travel long distances to access the care they needed. This meant patients would be away from their support networks for many months, increasing the emotional and financial burden for them and their families during what is already a challenging time.

47-year-old local Simone Baker, who is currently receiving radiation therapy for breast cancer at Icon Cancer Centre Mackay, says having a cancer centre available locally in Mackay has made her treatment much easier – especially with the same trusted doctor who treated her dad four years earlier.

“My dad had lung cancer and four years ago, when he needed radiation therapy, he had to travel to Townsville to receive his treatment. I feel very lucky to now be able to receive my treatment locally at Icon Mackay with the same doctor. When you look into going to Townsville, there are so many expenses that go with it – accommodation, food, travel. It’s so good to have it locally; there’s no place like home,” Ms Baker said.

Simone, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July of 2020, has undergone a lumpectomy, four months of chemotherapy and is now in her fourth week of radiation therapy at Icon Cancer Centre Mackay with just two weeks to go. She’s thankful to have a close-knit support network who has helped her through her journey every step of the way.

“My mum is my number one support. She lives in Mackay and has been with me every single day, for every appointment and treatment. To have the support of friends and family, and then such a lovely, friendly and informative team at Icon, I feel very lucky,” Ms Baker said.

“I’m a secondary school teacher and now have past students looking after me during treatment. It’s so nice to know I’m in good hands and see how they’ve grown and developed. It’s like the shoe is on the other foot – now they’re guiding me.”

Simone is one of hundreds of patients benefiting from this state-of-the-art centre which offers cutting-edge equipment and techniques closer to home for the local community, including an isolator that allows the manufacturing of more medicines on-site.

Since opening in 2018, Icon Cancer Centre Mackay has provided more than 13 650 of radiation therapy courses of treatment and 8 200 medical oncology and haematology treatments, saving our patients 1 212 040 km in travel – more than 3 trips to the moon.

Icon Medical Oncologist Dr Zia Ansari says the team at Icon are committed to providing the best possible care to the Mackay community, both during treatment and beyond.

“We are all so proud to have made a difference in the lives of our patients for the last three years, and look forward to continuing to champion the latest techniques and technology in cancer treatment for the Mackay community in the future,” Dr Ansari said.

“Every day we see patients come through our doors such as Simone who are facing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis. To save them from the stress of travelling during one of the most difficult times in their lives is something we are very proud of. By taking the time to get to know our patients and offering them state-of-the-art treatments, we hope to make a difference at a time when it really matters most.”

World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for communities, organizations and individuals to come together and take action on reducing the global impact of cancer through the theme of I AM and I WILL.

This World Cancer Day, Icon Cancer Centre Mackay invites patients and loved ones to write a virtual heartfelt pledge for Icon’s Wall of Hearts to show how they will fight cancer in their own way and to provide a message of hope for those that need it most. For more information and to submit your I AM and I WILL pledge, visit https://icongroup.global/world-cancer-day-2021/.

“WE ARE here for the Mackay community and WE WILL ensure that each and every person who receives a cancer diagnosis has access to the latest in cancer treatment, without the need to travel away from home and loved ones,” Dr Ansari said.

Icon Cancer Centre Mackay have proudly provided exceptional and affordable cancer care with no wait list since opening in 2018, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy and treatment for blood disorders. The centre is committed to offering the latest, cutting-edge technology available to better target and treat cancer in the most effective way while saving patients from travelling long distances to access the care they need.