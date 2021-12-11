Iconic Circus Oz Set To Shutdown After 44 Years

After 44 years in business, the iconic Circus Oz is closing down from its Melbourne base.

The forced closure has come after a review by the Australia Council for the Arts and Creative Victoria, revealing systematic underlying issues.

The expectation is a total of 23 staff and over 100 performers will lose out on work.

The Circus' board revealed it was left to make a harsh decision after it couldn't meet new government funding requirements.

In a statement, the board acknowledged ”this is a devastating blow to the current team of creatives, circus artists and employees”, adding they “understand what a deeply sad time it is for the Circus Oz family”.

A major blow to the Melbourne arts scene, the Circus was unable to support ongoing financial pressure.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.