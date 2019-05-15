Iconic Melbourne Bar Bimbo Deluxe Is Reopening Next Week A Year After A Fire Shut It Down

Iconic Melbourne bar Bimbo (now minus the Deluxe) will reopen next Wednesday, a year after a fire shut it down.

Bimbo Deluxe was gutted by a fire a year ago yesterday, after a blaze broke out in an upstairs office.

The Fitzroy institution was famous for $4 pizzas, which it happily will be bringing back (albeit with a new menu).

The bar will open next Wednesday, May 22, with new artwork and new events.

Bimbo is at 376 Brunswick Street in Fitzroy, on the corner of Rose Street.

