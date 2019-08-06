Iconic Townsville Rail Yards Being Modernized With Tech Project

Townsville is transforming into Silicon Valley; the home of Apple, Facebook, and Google!

You know that beautiful, old train station…the one down the western end of Flinders Street?

The Townsville City Council have announced, it will be turned into a ‘technology precinct.’

The joint project between Projects and Infrastructure Group and Conrad Gargett Architecture, isn’t going full steam ahead yet, but negotiations have started, so watch this space!

Our Mayor Jenny Hill says, the technology precinct will fit in well with the Townsville 2020 Masterplan.

The current plan will include preservation of the beautiful 1880 building and Conrad Gargett North Queensland Manager, Greg Sexton, says the train station will add character to this modern idea.

