ICRAB Is Back And Better Than Ever!

Keen for a spot of crabbing next month?

Well luckily for Keppel Sands locals, the 2019 ICRAB classic will be going on Saturday, June 29th and they have so much in store for you!

The entire event will be running for three days with initial registrations happening on Friday, June 28th and the entire event wrapping up on Sunday, June 30th.

Most of the fun will be happening on the Saturday, where there'll be live music, a bar and a delicious spit roast dinner.

With endless entertainment, it's bound to be a late night, so feel free to bring your swag along, so that you can camp out under the stars when the nights over.

Sunday will be all about the families, with organisers throwing together a bunch of awesome activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This will be followed by awards and presentations, where the major prize of $10,000 will be handed out to one extremely lucky individual!

Keep in mind that this year the location has changed and all of the awesomeness will be happening at the Mabel Edmund Park in Keppel Sands.

So don't miss out! Save the date and take the family down for a full weekend of crabbing next month!