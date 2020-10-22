If Cameron Smith Retires Does The Storm Dynasty End? Mark Geyer Weighs-In

The Melbourne Storm hierarchy firmly believe this Sunday will be Cameron Smith's last game in purple.

Whether he retires or plays on at another club, that's a whole other story.

So if he does leave the club after Sunday, is that the end of the Melbourne Storm dynasty?

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed in on the topic.

