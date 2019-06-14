If Ever You Needed Proof The English Summer Sucks, Check Out These Pics From The UK Download Festival

It's not often we give dues to the Poms but bloody hell they're battling through some insane mud in order to rock out at Download.

The UK leg of the rock festival has been plagued with "biblical rain" resulting in ankle-deep sludge that makes gumboots a necessity rather than an optional clothing choice.

While some festival-goers have had to pack up and head home, others are getting on with the business of enjoying some cracking live music.

Download Festival themselves have thanked everyone for sticking the wild weather out, aptly declaring that: "No one is tougher than you guys".

"Amazing that all of you here got in and set up despite the biblical rain we had," they tweeted.

"A big thank you to all of you for keeping up the amazing Download spirit."

Not that we can talk, last year Melbourne's Download Festival just as bad!





