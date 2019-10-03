If Smashing Whole Blocks Of Caramilk Isn't Enough For You, Try This Caramilk Cream Cheese On For Size

Has there ever been a chocolate bar so beloved by the Australian public?

Yes, we're keen as for the return of the Polly Waffle and Bertie Beetles seem to enjoy their annual once-round in showbags, but the Caramilk?

It's been elevated to "iconic", brought back for yet another limited edition run to national fanfare and disappearing from shelves quicker than you can say "hook it to my veins".

And now it's been given a treatment that very few chocolates have received before: It's been made into a Philadelphia cream cheese spread.

"Following on from Australia's obsession with Cadbury Caramilk, we're proud to offer Philadelphia's special edition Caramilk inspired cream cheese," A Woollies spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Exclusive to Woolworths, you'll find it in our fridges now for a limited time."

Is it any good? We don't know.

Are we still going to eat it with a spoon? Most likely.

The Caramilk cream cheese will set you back $4 and is available in stores now.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.