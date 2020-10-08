If The Eels Lose This Weekend, Is Their Season A Failure? MG Weighs-In

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the Parramatta Eels must defeat the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday night for their season to be any sort of success.

The Eels went out in week two of the finals in 2019 and find themselves at the exact same stage a year on.

But with a year more experience, a win at all costs mentality is needed from the Eels this Saturday night.

LISTEN HERE:

