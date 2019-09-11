If You Like Food And Wine…You’ll Love This Festival

It's time to celebrate because the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival 2019 is almost here!

From Thursday 26th September until Sunday 29th September you can enjoy some of the best food and wine in the region.

There's going to be plenty to see, do and taste.

This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate gourmet food from the area and experience the music and tourism scene in the meantime.

Triple M will be hosting the Rockin' Reds event on the Saturday where you'll be enjoying food and drinks all while immersing yourself into the music of a stellar rock lineup.

This year the festival will be held at the Riverfront precinct, Quay St, Rockhampton which will be incredible in the warm weather.

Make sure you tune in to the station because we'll be giving away tickets on air.

