If You're Thinking About Crocs But Haven't Quite Given Up Yet, Nike's New Trainers Are For You!

Look, we'll be the first to admit that we're not always on the cutting edge of fashion but Nike's new jogger design is the weirdest hybrid of Crocs and the shoes we wore in Year 10.

The Air Force 1 VTF sneakers, like any good mullet, look like total business from the front: Black leather, rubber soles, gold detailing.

It's not until you get to the back that the party really begins, with a questionable slingback heel strap giving us extreme Croc-vibes.

As with most trends that we don't understand, they're also not exactly cheap at $132 - and they only come in kids' sizes, apparently.

Understandably, Twitter has been having a field day.

