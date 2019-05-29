If you ride a motorbike- the Coral Coast Riders need you!

We're just over one week away for the Ironman challenge but the Coral Coast Riders are needing your help.

They're looking for volunteers to help ferry race officials, medics and media around during the event on June 9th.

You'll be required to carry an appropriate bike licence to carry a pillion passenger and have access to a reliable pillion- registered motorcycle.

Volunteers will be briefed on their role prior to the event, receive reimbursement for fuel uses and lunch will be provided.

Local charities including YAPS, Royal Flying Doctors Service, COUCH and FNQ Hospital Foundation will benefit from donations paid for each volunteers service.

For more information contact Coral Coast Riders on 0467 611 589 or their website HERE.