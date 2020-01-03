If You Thought "A Quiet Place" Was Terrifying, Wait Until You See The Trailer For The Sequel

The first full trailer for the A Quiet Place sequel has dropped and it looks like we won’t get the chance to catch our breath before the horror picks up again.

A Quiet Place II, still starring Emily Blunt, seems to pick up where the first instalment left off, as the Abbott family venture out into their post-apocalyptic world ruled by mysterious monsters.

If you were one of the cinema-goers who helped A Quiet Place smash box office records for biggest opening weekend of any original horror movie, then you’ll recall that the beasts that the Abbott’s are dealing with are attracted to sound.

While that was already an issue in the first movie, this time there’s a newborn baby in tow.

Check out the trailer below:

A Quiet Place II is slated for a March 20 release and after the first film’s success, is almost guaranteed to break even more records.