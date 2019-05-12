If you've got dash cam footage of the Bruce Highway and Foster's Road off ramp- Police want to hear from you.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision after a cyclist was hit by a car in Mount Sheridan this morning.

Preliminary inquires indicate at about 8.45am a cyclist was heading north on the bike lane of the Bruce Highway, approaching the Foster Road off ramp when a dark blue Hyundai I30 has hit the bicycle from behind.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone travelling on the Bruce Highway at that time with dash-cam vision to contact police.

The cyclist, a 50-year-old Brinsmead woman, was transported to the Cairns Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car, a Babinda woman, was not physically injured in the crash.