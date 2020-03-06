If Your Kids Are Looking To Kickstart Their Footy Career, Katandra Kats FC Might Just Be For Them

Where fitness meets fun

Article heading image for If Your Kids Are Looking To Kickstart Their Footy Career, Katandra Kats FC Might Just Be For Them

Katandra Kats Football Netball Club located at Recruitment Drive is welcoming your kids aged 10-14 to register and kickstart or continue their footy journey! 

With a focus on creating a fun environment, Katandra Kats offers first class coaching in a family-orientated club.

Sign up now with no registration fees, and get a player start up pack including a pair of shorts, socks and a $20 sports voucher! Plus, the nominated parent / guardian will receive a free social membership.

Head to the Katandra Kats Football Netball Club Facebook page for more info. 

