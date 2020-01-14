If Your Tea Towel Collection Isn't Too Big Already, Make A Townsville One This Weekend

It's the cupboard in your house that is overflowing already, but why not squeeze another tea towel into it?

Perc Tucker Gallery is inviting all ages to make your own ‘unique tea towel’ at the Family Fun Day this Sunday.

From 10-12 discover Ken Done’s Australian designs while creating something that you can have hanging in the kitchen for years to come.

All the materials will be supplied, but it’s being run on a first serve basis- so don’t sleep in and remember kiddies have to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

You can find Perc Tucker Regional Gallery on the corner of Flinders & Denham Street.

CATCH UP ON THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS NOW:

