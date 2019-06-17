Iggy Pop Goes Next Level Weird In New Coffee Commercial

The Godfather of punk Iggy Pop has no limit.

The punk icon has gone full level weird in a recent commercial for his own line of coffee.

In his signature shirtless look, the 72 year old musician plays himself in the skit.

Watch:



Iggy Pop's signature coffee blend will make sure to get you Real Wild, giving you that afternoon Lust For Life.

The Iggy Pop coffee is sadly only available in the US. More info here

Want more acting from Iggy Pop? You can catch him on the big screen alongside Bill Murray, in the star studded zombie film, The Dead Don't Die, more info here

For all that matters in Rock News this week:





Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.