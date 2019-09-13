Iggy Pop Played On Jimmy Fallon And Kept His Shirt On

Godfather of punk Iggy Pop has performed on American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and kept his shirt on!

The rock icon, who's been performing bare chested since the 60's has managed to complete the performance, fully clothed.

Although the shirt he wore for the TV performance was see-through, Pop looked suave in his suit performing his new single James Bond off the album, FREE out now.

Watch:

FREE is available in-stores and online now

More info: iggypop.com

