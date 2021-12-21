II Divo Star Dies From Covid In Manchester Hospital

II Divo star Carlos Marin, 53, has died from Covid in a Manchester hospital.

The Spanish singer fell ill with the virus on December 7 and was placed in an induced coma, forcing the band to cancel their UK tour.



The band broke the tragic news on Twitter earlier writing: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of II Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love - David, Sebastien and Urs.”

Fans have expressed an outpouring of grief in response to the tragic news.

"What devastating news! Carlos was such a huge character, his voice magnificent and so key to many of Il Divo’s amazing songs. My sincere condolences to you all. May he rest in peace,” one fan wrote.

Another shared: “OMG I can’t believe this sad news, myself and @mrsseags were only at Brighton on Sat 4th December watching their amazing show and Carlos being his usual charismatic self. Our thoughts are with his personal family and his work family at this very sad time”

Baritone Marin was a part of II Divo from when the band formed in 2003. They have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.