Ilias Benching Divides Opinion On The Saturday Scrum

Rabbitohs Halfback Lachlan Ilias was benched after 27 minutes in Thursday's 32-12 loss to the Dragons, prompting plenty of discussion as to whether it was the best course of action for the Bunnies.

It divided opinion on Triple M's The Saturday Scrum, as Aaron Woods, Brent Read, Ryan Girdler and Tony Squires all shared their thoughts.

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION HERE:

Listen as the Saturday Scrum Dissect the Dragons' big win over the Rabbitohs: