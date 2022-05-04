Illawarra's Brian Goorjian Steps Aside From Head Coach Duties

NBL super coach Brian Goorjian has announced he will step down as head coach of the Illawarra Hawks, set to move into a new role with the franchise.

Assistant coach Jacob Jackomos will take the reins, with Goorjian becoming an advisor for the team's basketball operations.

Goorjian - who is currently contracted as the Australian Bombers coach - pondered stepping aside following the Hawks' semi-final loss to the Sydney Kings.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my last two seasons with the Hawks, where we've performed extremely well and reached the top-four on both occasions," Goorjian said.

"I'm extremely proud of everything we achieved on the court and look forward to helping the club in any way I can moving forward.

"The plan was always for Jacob to succeed me at the Hawks and the club, thanks to the excellent staff and owners, is in an extremely strong position."

It comes after two seasons with the club upon his return to the Australian coaching ranks, where the Hawks managed back-to-back finals appearances but could not progress out of the first round.

The 68-year-old mastermind revived the Wollongong side, snapping a three-year finals hoodoo, proving his stature as a coach who raises the level of consistency all across the globe.

Goorjian is the NBL's most winningest coach with six league titles to his name.

In 1992 and 1996 he kickstarted his illustrious career winning with the South East Melbourne Magic, before achieving three more titles with Sydney Kings between 2003 and 2005.

As the face of a new Melbourne franchise in 2008, Goorjian won his sixth title with the South Dragons in their inaugural season.

Following a national-first Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Goorjian will remain in charge of the Boomers ahead of FIBA World Cup and Paris Olympic campaigns.

