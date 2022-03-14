Illicit Drug Use Plummets To Lowest Level In Five Years

Illicit drug use is at its lowest level right across Australia, down 23 percent from last year which marks the first decrease in five years.

Melbourne holds the undesirable tag of Australia's heroin capital, Victorians consumed 424 kg of heroin across the year.

The amount equates to almost half of the nation's consumption. According to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the use of party drugs rated low.

Drugs consumption such as MDMA, ice, MD dipped through April and August 2021, the lowest consumption rate of any period.

The ACIC say the one drug that wasn't affected by COVID restrictions was cannabis, with consumption soaring through lockdowns.

ACIC CEO Michael Phelan said methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and heroin are the four major drugs of concern in Australia. The estimated street value for those drugs continues to rise.

"We saw the second lowest annual consumption of the four major drugs since our national wastewater drug monitoring program began, yet the second highest spending by Australians over the same period," he said.

Phelan said Aussies are prepared to pay top dollar to criminals.

"It is clear that Australians are prepared to pay top dollar to line the pockets of organised criminals, generating significant health and other harms to our community."

"Covid-related border restrictions did not cause immediate major interruption to Australia’s drug markets, but wastewater data strongly indicates that the cumulative effect of these restrictions led to some substantial market interruptions."

"Restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, severely constrained these markets."

