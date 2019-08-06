Illuminart to light up the Railway Lands

Animated projections will light up the Mount Gambier Railway Lands on Friday 23 August 2019 as Illuminart’s Travelling Light show comes to Mount Gambier as part of a grand projection art tour to celebrate the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival.

The program of animated projections will be viewable from the Railway Lands, close to the Wehl Street end. The projections will light up fuel tanks and other structures with the distinctive narrative-based projections and will feature animations from across South Australia that connect Mount Gambier to other towns with their shared history.

“The dramatic mid-winter show aims to bring people together for a short burst of bright colourful and invigorating creativity, combining history, humour and warmth and celebrating creative storytelling during South Australia’s Living Artists Festival,” Illuminart director Cindi Drennan said.

“The free projection event will run for an hour and those wishing to attend are should arrive at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and a thermos of whatever will keep you warm.”

Illuminart are creative producers who illustrate and illuminate stories using spectacular light and immersion and will tour more than 2000 kilometres in regional South Australia to light up silos and landmarks while sharing locally made animated stories and projection art.

Our tour is helping to bring some warmth and happiness to people in winter and we are very fortunate to be able to bring this project to Mount Gambier during SALA. We look forward to sharing this celebration of arts and culture with everyone. - Illuminart director Cindi Drennan

In addition to the show, Illuminart will hold a workshop on Saturday 24 August 2019. The workshop will focus on how to create digital art and moving images to teach local creatives how to produce animation for the Main Corner projection wall.

“The workshop aims to open new opportunities for local people to create digital media for creativity, local culture and promotion and will cover how digital toolkits can be used to create stunning moving image productions for projection,” Ms Drennan said.

The workshop will be held at the media and VR studio at the Riddoch and Main Corner Complex from 10:00am to 1:00pm and bookings are encouraged as numbers are limited.

“The media and VR studio aims to provide the community with the tools required to create quality video content and to help develop those skills with mentoring and training opportunities,” The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex Coordinator Talie Teakle said.

“We are thrilled to be able to present our first workshop with one of South Australia’s leading content creators, Illuminart who are renowned for their projection storytelling capabilities providing a great opportunity for our community,” Ms Teakle said.

“The workshop is just $15 to attend including light lunch and refreshments and I encourage anyone interested to contact The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex to book to avoid disappointment.”

Travelling Light is the final stage of Illuminart’s Port to Port project assisted by the Australian Government through the Council for the Arts and supported locally by the City of Mount Gambier.