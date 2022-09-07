Imagine How Productive You Could Be If There Was Wi-Fi On The V/Line

Regional Victorians could become more productive as they return to their offices in the big smoke if V/Line services offered Wi-Fi.

That’s the opinion of The Age’s deputy opinion editor who penned her thoughts on how the regional public transport system could better its service to commuters.

Emily Day said “the reality is [it’s] actually impossible” to utilise travel time to do work because using mobile phone hotspot doesn’t provide a strong enough internet connection.

“When I hook up my laptop to my mobile hotspot – even though I’m forking out for the fancy Telstra network – it drops out for most of the trip,” she wrote

“So instead of using this travel time to tick some work boxes, I’m sitting there waiting for websites to load and staring at the paddocks out the window.”

