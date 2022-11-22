"Imagine If We Lost' Ponting Stunned

A Confusing Captaincy Situation

Article heading image for "Imagine If We Lost' Ponting Stunned

GETTY

The crew on Rush Hour with Berney, Blewey & Jars were surprised by both Australia & England's rotating-in captains for the second ODI match between the pair.

And legendary former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was as equally unimpressed and confused.

"Everything's probably been a bit quiet because we won.

"Imagine what it'd have been if we had lost that game," said Ponting.

Australia will look for the clean sweep in Melbourne.

LISTEN HERE:

22 November 2022

The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Cricket
Ricky Ponting
Listen Live!
The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Cricket
Ricky Ponting
The Rush Hour with Bernie Blewey and Jars
Cricket
Ricky Ponting
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs