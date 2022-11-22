"Imagine If We Lost' Ponting Stunned

The crew on Rush Hour with Berney, Blewey & Jars were surprised by both Australia & England's rotating-in captains for the second ODI match between the pair.

And legendary former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was as equally unimpressed and confused.

"Everything's probably been a bit quiet because we won.

"Imagine what it'd have been if we had lost that game," said Ponting.

Australia will look for the clean sweep in Melbourne.

