Immediate Player Swap On The Cards For Unsettled Star After Training "No Show"

Ryan Matterson could be on the end of an immediate player swap after an unsettling year at the Tigers.

While his off-field form didn't show any reason to suggest their was any problems, reports have surfaced Matterson isn't keen on coach Michael Maguire's intense tactics.

The fringe NSW Blue failed to report to training this past week only furthering suggestions of discontent.

And it looks as though one clubs is extremely keen on the versatile 24-year-old.

