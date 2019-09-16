Immerse Yourself In All Things Wine, Food & Heritage At Bendigo Uncorked Week!

Pop your cork and have fun at Bendigo Uncorked Week from 4th to 12th October!

Bendigo Uncorked Week is dedicating an entire week to local wine & food, showcasing Bendigo's best local drops, luxe dining experiences and gold rush architecture.

Heritage After Dark at the Bendigo Science & Technology Centre on Friday 4th October is a must for a wine and slide night. The Centre’s high-speed Vertical Drop is open for you to try and reach up to 40 km/hr. Then Wine Down as you taste local Bendigo wine and food for the remainder of the evening.

If wine & beer is more you thing, you can take part in the 2019 Wine vs Beer degustation dinner. The week also includes a wine and cheese pairing night, intimate wine dinners, wine on a vintage Bendigo tram and a wine-themed movie night.

It’s not all indoors though – Handle Bar will be stocked with local Bendigo wines for a night of live music and there’s Heritage Uncorked on Saturday 12th October which grabs attention every year.

Heritage Uncorked is the city’s moveable wine feast. Stroll between seven of Bendigo’s famous historic landmarks, tasting local wines and sampling food at each venue. With more than 60 wines to try, and regionally-sourced food, you can dive into the city’s wine and foodie culture.

Tickets to all Bendigo Uncorked Week events are on sale now! You can find out more at www.bendigowine.org.au



