Immunity And Vaccines: What's Wrong With The Government's Covid Strategy

2022 was a tough year for many reasons and COVID-19 was still a big part of that.

Last year - three years into the pandemic - Covid was responsible for around 12,000 deaths.

Listen now:

Now the government is saying to truly reach the other side of the pandemic we must focus on immunity – meaning more vaccines and already having the virus will protect us.

But is this the case?

Dr Sophie Calabretto talks to Cosmos Magazine journalist Ellen Phiddian to find out.

“There are experts saying that immunity isn’t really working well enough to manage the pandemic,” Phiddian said.

“They think there could be fewer hospitalisation and deaths if we bring In other regulations and they think the government’s reliant on immunity doesn’t provide as much protection from Covid as they think.”

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.