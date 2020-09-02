Important COVID-19 Update For Latrobe City Locals!

We have some important information for Latrobe City locals!

Someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has visited multiple locations through Latrobe City, as well as Casey & Cardinia areas.

Below we have provided a partial list of the locations potentially exposed to COVID-19.

If you believe you may have visited any of the below locations between the stated times, make sure to monitor your symptoms and if you're feeling unwell, stay home and get tested as soon possible.

Manny's Market, Morwell - August 19th, between 8AM-12PM

Farmers Market, Traralgon - August 22nd, early in the morning

Railway Station, Berwick - August 22nd, arrived at Berwick Station on the 11:20 train to Officer

Railway Station, Officer - August 22nd, 11:30AM-2PM

Train (Officer to Moe) - August 22nd, 2PM train to Moe

Railway Station, Moe - August 22nd

Hungry Jacks, Moe - August 22nd, between 4PM-5PM

Mid-Valley Shopping centre, Morwell - August 26th, Optus & Cutting Edge Keys

Aldi, Moe 17th-27th August

If you have visited any of the listed areas during these times, please organise to be tested at any of the testing sites below.

Morwell:

Latrobe Community Health Service, Kmart carpark, Moe.

Enter through Bell Street, Moe and exit through Albert Street.

Drive through, no appointment or referral required.

Opening times:

3/08 Thursday, 9AM-12PM & 12:30PM-3PM

4/08 Friday, 9AM-12PM & 12:30PM-3PM

7/08 Monday, 9AM-12PM & 12:30PM-3PM

8/08 Tuesday, 9AM-12PM

9/08 Wednesday, 9AM-12PM

10/08 Thursday, 9AM-12PM

11/08 Friday, 9AM-12PM

Traralgon:

Traralgon Town Hall, Corner of Breed & Grey Street, Traralgon.

No appointment required.

Opening times:

From September 2nd, Monday to Friday, 9AM-4PM

If you happen to live in a regional or remote area of Victoria and cannot leave home to attend testing, contact your GP to discuss your options.

For more information on testing and locations, follow the link through to the website or call the 24 hour coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398.

Miss the show? Tune into the full catch-up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.