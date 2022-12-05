Important Energy Prices Cabinet Meeting Shifted To Friday

Power and gas pricing issues are expected to be discussed at National Cabinet on Friday – the meeting delayed a few days after the prime minister tested positive to Covid-19.

National Cabinet was expected to meet on Wednesday but will not meet virtually on Friday after Anthony Albanese contracted Covid-19 for the second time this year.

State and territory leaders, along with Mr Albanese, are keen to get the prices down of electricity as soon as possible, while negotiating a balance between coal and gas companies making a profit and households and small businesses affording electricity.

While wishing Mr Albanese a “speedy recovery”, the Opposition urged the prime minister this morning to reconsider cancelling the meeting, saying “millions of Australians are desperate for cost of living relief now”.

“No one begrudges the Prime Minister taking the sensible precaution of isolating at home after contracting Covid-19,” Deputy Leader of the Liberal party Sussan Ley said on Twitter.

“Australians were promised cost of living relief would be delivered at this meeting of National Cabinet.

“They are relying on this meeting to take place.”

