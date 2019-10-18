Improve Your Golf Game At October Kids Space

Are you the next Karrie Webb or Adam Scott? Council wants you at the October Kids Space!

Greater Shepparton City Council invites the kids of Greater Shepparton to come and try their hand at one of Australia's favourite sports as part of its new initiative, Kids Space.

PGA-certified instructors from Golf Australia will be in Shepparton this Saturday, October 19, offering a free inflatable hitting bay to test the skills of the youngsters of the Goulburn Valley.

The hitting bay is open to all skill levels and the instructors will be on hand to give you tips to improve your game.

Council’s Place Manager Bonnie McIntosh said the instructors and hitting bay will be set up in the Maude Street Mall from 10am-2pm.

“The first edition of Kids Space in September was successful, and we expect the Golf Australia hitting bay to be just as popular,” she said.

“Greater Shepparton may be home to the next Karrie Webb or Adam Scott, so we can’t wait to see the kids come on down and test those skills out.

“Kids Space is a spot where parents can entertain their children and get them outside and active, so I encourage all local families to come on down to the Mall.”

Kids Space will be held from 10am to 2pm on the third Saturday of every month.

Date: Saturday, October 19

Time: 10am-2pm

Location: Maude Street Mall, Shepparton