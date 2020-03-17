In Amsterdam People Are Queueing Down The Street For Weed. Meantime Americans Are Doing The Same For Guns

Residents in Amsterdam were yesterday queuing down the street to stock up on the essentials... their weed.

The city's famous Coffee Shops, where cannabis is available for purchase, did a roaring trade from locals and visitors to the city before the government's imposed quarantine came into effect.

With no firm idea how long the lock down will last, consumers of the herb were buying like Aussies in the toilet paper aisle.

Meantime, on the other side of the globe, Americans were also stocking up on their consumer essentials, as this shot from a Gun Store in California shows:

Out of the Dutch and the Americans, we know who we'd rather isolate with...