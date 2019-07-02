In An Update To That Justin Bieber V Tom Cruise Fight, "Jackass" Star Steve-O Is Now Getting Involved

Remember when Justin Bieber, for absolutely no good reason, challenged Tom Cruise to a fight?

Of course you do. It was an amazing day.

Well, while Cruise - amazingly enough - has yet to respond to Bieber's challenge, Jackass star Steve-O is muscling in after complaining that he was "sick of being overlooked".

Mm-kay mate.

The 45-year-old interviewed UFC boss Dana White, posting the moment White agrees to host the fight to his YouTube channel.

"I am not afraid of Justin Bieber," Steve-O says to White in the clip. "I respect the guy, but I'm going to have to call his little bitch-ass out right now, and challenge him to a fight.

"I think it's an exciting fight, and I'll tell you why. He can throw a punch, and I can f*cking take one."

Check the moment here:

Funnily enough, Bieber has yet to respond to Steve-O's new challenge (he appears to be embroiled in some Taylor Swift drama) but if White's on-board, and Steve-O is ready to take those punches, we can only hope Bieber is good to go too.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.