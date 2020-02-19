- Mix MusicIn Anticipation Of Their Sold Out Perth Gig With Rick Astley Tonight, Here's That Moment a-ha Broke The Internet
In Anticipation Of Their Sold Out Perth Gig With Rick Astley Tonight, Here's That Moment a-ha Broke The Internet
Take On Me!
Ha ha ha, got ya!
In all seriousness, if you're one of the lucky ones going to Kings Park tonight to see both Rick Astley and the legendary a-ha in action, then hopefully something like this is the highlight.
WATCH:
It's a sell-out tonight so Perth, enjoy!
There's a brand new podcast all about Perth. Check it out.