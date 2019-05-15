In Need of a Getaway – How Does Cheap Flights from Toowoomba to Sydney Sound?

There’s never a bad time for an escape from the daily routine but it’s just that bit sweeter when the cost for your much needed break is a great price!

QANTAS has some specials too hard to ignore. They are offering $129 flights, one way between Sydney and Toowoomba.

This rate applies to flights booked for January 10 to March 31, 2020.

Want more – of course you do! QANTAS is also offering discounted rates for earlier flights from July 22 to September 20, 2019 and October 14, 2019 to January 8, 2020.

Don’t delay – book your next getaway now as the sale runs out May 20.

Happy holidays!

