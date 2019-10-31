In the event of an attack, what you do matters

The Australian Government has released guidance for keeping safe in the event you find yourself under attack.

In the unlikely event you are facing an attacker armed with a gun, knife or similar weapon, it is important to be prepared to react quickly.

You need to remember three words: ESCAPE. HIDE. TELL.

This guidance can be applied to many places and situations, including attacks that are not terrorism related.

A training kit for businesses has also been developed to ensure employees know what to do when facing attacks from armed offenders, explosive devices, chemical weapons or vehicles.​​​ More details are available on the Australian National Security webpage here: https://www.nationalsecurity.gov.au/Securityandyourcommunity/Pages/escape-hide-tell.aspx

Acting Assistant Commissioner Craig Patterson (Security and Emergency Management Service) said the South Australia Police had been supportive of the collaborative development of the ESCAPE. HIDE. TELL. message.

“All situations are different,” he said. “However community members need to make quick decisions during an attack and be prepared to change their plan.

“Remembering the ESCAPE. HIDE. TELL principles will help in deciding what to do.”

Police Minister Corey Wingard said this guidance could make all the difference during a dangerous, unfolding attack.

“These three words ‘Escape, Hide, Tell’ could save your life,” the Minister said. “But they could also help provide valuable information to police to help catch those responsible and end an ongoing and active shooting or weapons situation.”