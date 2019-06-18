In Time For School Holidays Mount Spec Forestry Road Has Opened

Mount Spec Forestry Road has reopened to traffic from 5pm Monday with repairs to the damage caused by the unprecedented monsoon almost completed.

The road has been closed since April and BMD began the rectification works late last month.



Infrastructure Committee Chair Cr Mark Molachino said it’s great the road will be reopened in time for the school holidays.

“Paluma Dam is a popular location for both camping, fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities and its great that traffic can get through again,” Cr Molachino said.

“Townsville has amazing weather over the winter school holidays and I’m sure many families will be looking for a nearby getaway – when they aren’t at the North Australian Festival of Arts.”

“We do encourage all residents to drive to the road conditions, observe all signs and warnings and report any other hazards to Council.”