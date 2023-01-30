“Inappropriate and Offensive”: Perrottet Responds To “Catholic Gut” Comments

The premier has fired back at accusations he was acting on his “Catholic gut” in pursuing the cashless poker machine proposal.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said on 2GB radio on Tuesday morning ClubsNSW chief executive Josh Landis’ comments were “inappropriate and offensive”.

“Well, the first point I’d make is, that’s untrue,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The decision that I’ve made and the views I have in relation to gaming in New South Wales is not informed by the fact that I’m Catholic.

“It’s because I believe this is the right thing to do.” - NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

Mr Perrottet’s comments followed Mr Landis’ claims that the premier didn’t understand the complexity of the reform.

Under Mr Perrottet’s proposal, cashless gaming cards would be introduced and capped between a daily spend limit of $1000 to $1500.

He said all gaming machines across the state would the cards to place on machines.

The long-promised policy is being finalised by Mr Perrottet, which has secured the support of other senior ministers but also raised concerned among others.

