A man is in custody after a Sunday morning incident at a Northam pharmacy.

At approximately 9:45am on Sunday the 16th of June, police were called to a pharmacy on Fitzgerald Street to the report that a man had entered the store with a knife.

Police attended and arrested a 36 year old man.

A 63 year old man was also located nearby with a wound to his back. He was taken by St John Ambulance to Northam Hospital for treatment.

Northam Detectives are undertaking the investigation and are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au